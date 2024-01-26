Sheffield United transfer latest: Croatian international keeper joins from La Liga outfit
The Croatian international, 28, has joined for a £2m fee and his arrival follows on from the addition of Irish teenage defender Sam Curtis. Earlier in the window, United brought in striker Ben Brereton Diaz on loan from La Liga outfit Villarreal.
In his time in Madrid, Grbic could not dislodge Jan Oblak - one of the elite goalkeepers in world football - after moving from his native Croatia in 2020.
He did spent time on loan at Ligue 1 side Lille in 2020-21, where he also played in Champions League games.
United were linked with other keepers and monitored Rotherham United’s Viktor Johansson, before electing to make a move for Grbic, who was out of contract in the summer at Atletico.
The signing of Grbic, who stands 6ft 5in - takes the club’s number of senior goalkeepers to four with himself, Wes Foderingham, Adam Davies and Jordan Amissah.
The latter trio are all out of contract in the summer and manager Chris Wilder admitted that trimming that number down by one could happen by the transfer window deadline.
Wilder said: "Adam (Davies) is injured at the moment and we will see what we have to do in the next week. It possibly is ‘one-heavy.’
"We will make a call on that. We have three goalkeepers out of contract as well, so I think something we had to look at as well, looking to bolster that department.”