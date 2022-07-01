Lowe spent last term on loan at Nottingham Forest, with the East Midlanders seeing a bid - understood to be worth around £2m - to sign the 25-year-old on a permanent basis rejected in January.

Forest have maintained their interest in the player, but in a fresh move, the Athens giants have tabled an offer for Lowe.

Olympiacos are owned by Evangelos Marinakis, who is also the majority shareholder at Forest.

Max Lowe. Picture: Andrew Yates/Sportimage

Oympiacos recently brought in Pipa for an undisclosed fee from Town, with the Spaniard citing a desire to test himself in the Champions League as being pivotal in his decision to move to Greece.

Speaking about Lowe recently, Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom admitted that there was interest in the player, who moved to the club from Derby County in September 2020.

Heckingbottom said: He added: “He did well at Forest, there’s been no offers. There’s interest, because he did great for them.