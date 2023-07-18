All Sections
Sheffield United transfer news: Blades beat off interest from Rangers and Celtic to sign Ivory Coast striker Benie Traore from Swedish side Hacken

SHEFFIELD UNITED have sealed the signing of Ivorian forward Benie Traore from Swedish side Hacken - their third capture in under a week.
By Leon Wobschall
Published 18th Jul 2023, 21:30 BST

The fee is reportedly in the region of £4m, with the Premier League newcomers having beaten off interest from Rangers and Celtic to sign the 20-year-old.He already has an Allsvenskan title on his CV and has been capped by the Ivory Coast at under-23 level.

The frontman scored 14 goals in just 17 games in all competitions for BK Hacken as they became champions of the Swedish top flight.

The signing of Traore follows on from the acquisitions of French wing-back Yasser Larouci and Tunisian international midfielder Anis Ben Slimane, with the arrivals having provided manager Paul Heckingbottom with a welcome boost in terms of numbers as he steps up preparations for the new season.

