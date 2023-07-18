SHEFFIELD UNITED have sealed the signing of Ivorian forward Benie Traore from Swedish side Hacken - their third capture in under a week.

The fee is reportedly in the region of £4m, with the Premier League newcomers having beaten off interest from Rangers and Celtic to sign the 20-year-old.He already has an Allsvenskan title on his CV and has been capped by the Ivory Coast at under-23 level.

The frontman scored 14 goals in just 17 games in all competitions for BK Hacken as they became champions of the Swedish top flight.

