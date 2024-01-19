Sheffield United transfer news: Blades close on two signings, but not close enough to face West Ham United

Sheffield United came close to signing a couple of new players in time to face West Ham United on Sunday, but manager Chris Wilder is hopeful of completing those deals early next week.

The Blades manager went into the window targeting "two or three" signings in January and having already landed Ben Brereton Diaz, on loan from Villarreal, early in the window, he is hopeful of hitting that number well before the 11pm February 1 deadline.

Like Diaz, both the new faces are expected to be on loan, but Wilder was giving no clues about who they are and where they play, beyond dismissing talk of interest in Ryan Kent.

There could of course be plan-changing spanners in the works, but Wilder is confident the fit-again Anel Ahmedhodzic's head will not be turned by reported interest from Napoli.

"Hopefully a couple more before the window shuts will make us stronger," Wilder said. "We will be in a better place when the window shuts.

"We are quite frustrated because we felt we could have got them in for the weekend, the deadline was 12pm today (Friday) but we have worked very hard in identifying a couple of potential signings coming in before next week.

"I always knew it wasn't going to be a huge window in terms of big numbers coming in. Two or three was the targeted number and I believe we will reach the targets.

"I wouldn't have asked the club to make those decisions if I didn't think there was any fight left in us.

WHEELING AND DEADLING: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

"There is definitely a huge fight left in myself and I have seen that in the players. If I didn't think that I would say to the board, 'Keep your powder dry and we'll plan for another season in a different division'. That might still happen but it won't be through a lack of fight and commitment.

"He's 100 per cent committed as you'll see from his performance on Sunday."

Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut this week said Sheffield United were interested in signing form Liverpool and Rangers player Ryan Kent from Fenerbahce. The winger has also been linked with Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That was a strange one," said Wilder. "I saw that one I don't whether it's the Turkish connection and somebody's after moving a player but it's nothing we've been interested in.

"I was as surprised as possibly 30,000 Sheffield United fans were."

Wilder also said the Blades were "really close" to agreeing new contracts with youngsters Daniel Jebbison and Oliver Arblaster, who was recalled from a loan at Port Vale this month but is currently recovering from injury.