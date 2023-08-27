Sheffield United transfer news: Blades complete Cameron Archer signing

The 21-year-old has not joined in time to make his debut against Manchester City, but will be available for next week’s crucial match at home to struggling Everton.

“There was a great opportunity for us to sign a young, exciting forward and one who showed a desire to join us. Cameron brings us pace, agility and a goalscoring record – we are looking forward to working with him,” said manager Paul Heckingbottom.

Archer was part of the England side which won this summer’s European Under-21 Championship and enjoyed a successful second half of last season on loan at Middlesbrough, where his seven goals helped to push Middlesbrough into the Championship play-offs. They included two at Bramall Lane in a 3-1 win at Bramall Lane.

BULLSEYE: Cameron Archer showed his potential on loan at Middlesbrough last season

Opportunities were always likely to be limited for him at Villa Park this season and with financial fair play to consider, Villa have accepted a fee thought to be in the region of £18m for the player. The Blades would only describe it as “a considerable, undisclosed transfer fee”.

But negotiations to complete the deal are thought to have been dragged out by their insistence on a buy-back clause.

Although his move has at least in part been funded by it, Archer is not a direct replacement for Iliman Ndiaye, who moved to boyhood club Marseille this summer, but will play as the highest man up the field for the Blades.