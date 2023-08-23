All Sections
Sheffield United transfer news: Blades make £18m move for Leeds United target and Aston Villa forward Cameron Archer

SHEFFIELD UNITED have reportedly agreed a fee with Aston Vila to sign striker Cameron Archer - with the deal said to be in the region of £18m.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 13:45 BST

Archer excelled during a loan spell at Middlesbrough last term - scoring 11 goals after joining in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign - having previously impressed during a spell at Preston in the previous season.

The England under-21 forward is undergoing the first part of a medical today.

Villa have negotiated a buy-back clause into the deal, while recouping some money for Solihull-born Archer will help the Midlands club adhere to Financial Fair Play (FFP) requirements.

Sheffield United target Cameron Archer, pictured scoring against the Blades for Middlesbrough last season. Picture: Getty.Sheffield United target Cameron Archer, pictured scoring against the Blades for Middlesbrough last season. Picture: Getty.
Sheffield United target Cameron Archer, pictured scoring against the Blades for Middlesbrough last season. Picture: Getty.

United are hoping the deal will be completed in time for Archer to feature against Manchester City this weekend.

Leeds United, Boro and Luton Town have also been linked with moves for Archer this summer.

Luton had been pushing for a loan move but Villa prefer a permanent deal.

Bringing in Archer would represent a key addition for United, who are desperate to increase their striking options following the sale of Iliman Ndiaye to Marseille.

The Yorkshire club were keen in Chuba Akpom, but never firmed up a move for the former Boro striker, who formed an impressive partnership with Archer last term - and he moved to Ajax Amsterdam for £12.7m.

The Blades have already brought in one of the Championship's leading players last season in the shape of Coventry City midfielder Gus Hamer, who has joined for £15m.

