Manchester City's search for another attacking midfielder could make Sheffield United's pursuit of James McAtee and Tommy Doyle harder rather than easier.

But with plenty of irons in the fire, manager Paul Heckingbottom has admitted he could have to take players out of his 25-man squad list to make way for new faces.

Asked how many signings he would like to bring in, Heckingbottom has consistently refused to put a number on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want as many as I can but I'm realistic," he said on Sunday. "Me and (owner) Prince Abdullah speak all the time, but there are always restrictions. We're working as hard as we can with what we have. We know what we want, now it's a case of trying to get it done.

"I may have to leave people out of the 25 as well. Realistically, we know how tough it is to get players in. That’s going to be our focus over the next few days.”

Premier League clubs are limited to registering 25 players born before 2002 for the first half of the campaign, but can supplement them with an unilimited amount of juniors.

Players who are not registered cannot be added until the new year unless there are empty slots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades have signed eight players so far this summer, and now have 24 seniors to work with. Neither Doyle nor McAtee are classed as senior players, only adding to their appeal.

FAVOURITES: James McAtee and Tommy Doyle won plenty of new friends on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester City last season

Manchester United loan target Facundo Pellestri also sneaks in as a junior by 11 days.

Doyle and McAtree were key figures in the Blades' promotion campaign after joining on season-long loans – McAtee as an attacking midfielder, Doyle a defensive one.

Heckingbottom has admitted he would like to bring both back, although unlike their Championship counterparts, Premier League clubs can only loan one player from a divisional rival at any one time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McAtee, who has been in every City matchday squad this season, was an unused substitute in their 2-1 victory at Bramall Lane on Sunday, and given a warm reception from the home ground.

The Eastlands club do not want to sell 20-year-old McAtee but the fact his only outing so far this season was as a stoppage-time substitute at Burnley means they could be open to loaning him out again, which would suit the Blades' limited budget.

Doyle's future would appear to be elsewhere, having not made the squad this season, and spent 2021-22 on loan at Hamburg and Cardiff City.

But other clubs are alive to the pair's talents too, and Wolverhampton Wanderers are said to be keen on both. They could be in a position to sign them if the Citizens buy Matheus Nunes for a fee in excess of £50m.

Pep Guardiola has targeted the Molineux midfielder after a serious injury to Kevin De Bruyne on the opening day of the season.