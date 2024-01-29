Wes Foderingham's future has been thrown into doubt by the arrival of Ivo Grbic to replace him as first-choice goalkeeper, especially as the previous incumbent is in the final months of his contract.

But Wilder is fully expecting one addition and no departures from his core group when the window closes at 11pm on Thursday.

Everton's Yorkshire-born pair of Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey have both been linked – the latter is also thought to be of interest to Leeds United. But Wilder is not expecting talk of Napoli interest in fellow defender Anel Ahmedhodzic to turn into a transfer.

TARGETS: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

"It is vital that we have someone who has played in the division or at a level which is equivalent to the Premier League," said Wilder. "We want players that make us better as a group and we feel we have done that with Igo and Ben (Brereton Diaz).

"We wanted to bring quality in, a few players going out which they have done, but definitely bringing players in who strengthen the group and push players.

"There are incredibly important games going on and we are working frantically to improve our group and hopefully we do that before the window shuts.

"There has to be three things that happen, the player wants to come, we make the correct offer and the selling club, in terms of a loan which is what it is going to be, has to make sure they are covered."

Asked if there had been any bids for his players, Wilder replied: "No, there hasn't been, there have been really loose enquiries, mostly loans which we have turned down, nothing concrete to say we are in discussions and we are in negotiations.

"I am happy with the group, I want it to be more healthy than it has been. I'd be very surprised. We are prepared for a couple if it does happen, but I wouldn't expect it."

Wilder revealed that Foderingham has asked to go on loan.

"I said let's see what happens, see who comes to the table and we will discuss everything," said Wilder. "I was up front with Wes, always have been, in terms of what we were doing with Ivo.

"I am not going to leave ourselves light so I have to make sure that department is well stocked. I have put myself out there and said that Ivo is going to be the No 1, if you buy an experienced goalkeeper for a few quid on a three-and-a-half year deal he is going to come in and be that No 1. Injuries and suspensions can happen, I have to make sure we don't leave ourselves light and we will see how that plays out."

Before the window closes the Blades have an important Premier League game at Crystal Palace on Tuesday to negotiate.