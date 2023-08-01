SHEFFIELD UNITED talismanic forward Iliman Ndiaye has completed his move to Ligue 1 outfit Olympique de Marseille and has expressed his hope that supporters understand his decision to 'follow my childhood dream."

The fee is reportedly in the region of £20m, with the Senegalese international, a boyhood L'OM suppoter, mobbed by fans when arriving in France ahead of his transfer.

The future of Ndiaye, a vital cog in the Blades’ return to the top-flight, had been the subject of intense speculation during the close season.

Quite recently, United expressed confidence that the 23-year-old would remain at the club for a crack at the Premier League, having agreed fresh terms with the player with an announcement video even filmed during the club's pre-season training camp in Portugal.

Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye, who has completed his £20m move from the Premier League to Ligue 1 side Marseille.

A press release was also prepared with Ndiaye given the number ten jersey.

But a U-turn saw Ndiaye push for a move to France as interest grew - with the deal with United remaining unsigned.

In a statement announcing the departure, the Blades said they ‘reluctantly accepted’ the bid from the French giants.

United's chief executive officer Stephen Bettis commented: "Obviously, we wanted to keep Iliman, but unfortunately the player made it clear that he wanted to make the move happen, despite our best efforts to convince him to stay and play Premier League football. We thank him for his efforts and wish him well.

"With regards to the short-term, the plan is to support Paul Heckingbottom and the coaching team to be ready for the first game of the season against Crystal Palace."

In a post on Instagram to his followers, Ndiaye wrote: "Sheffield United Football Club - what an incredible journey it has been.

"I was only 18 when I arrived at the club, full of hope and desire to show the people that trusted me what I was capable of.

"Four years later, as I look back on all we have been through together, I feel particularly proud of everything we've achieved and of having put the club back where it belongs, in the Premier League.

"I have always given the best of myself on and off the pitch to thank you all for the incredible support and love you have shown me from day one. It was not only special to me, but also my family.

"I would sincerely like to thank the coach and his staff for the trust they have placed in me, as well to every single person who has made this club what it is today and all of my team-mates for these very special moments experienced together.

"And for you (supporters), it is difficult to find the words. Your constant support has motivated me to be the best and to defend these colours the best that I could.

