Sheffield United transfer news: Leeds United target says joining Blades was 'easy decision'

Leicester City's Luke Thomas says it was an “easy decision” to join Sheffield United on a season-long loan, despite interest from Leeds United amongst others.

The Blades switched their attention to the left-back when Ben Osborn suffered a groin injury in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

The 22-year-old had been a target of Leeds United but the were always aware loaning a player from a relegation rival could be difficult.

Being a Premier League side not only made it easier to persuade the Foxes, but also the player.

"I had interest elsewhere at the time but then United came along and it was an easy decision like I say – a no-brainer really,” he said. “I can't wait to get going.

"I think this is a huge moment. Getting game time and getting into the team here is a key thing for me. I want to be playing as many games as possible, especially in the Premier League, my career has gone well so far, I've won a few things, so hopefully I can continue that here."

Manager Paul Heckingbottom always likes to test out the willingness of players to join, and was struck by Thomas’ “hunger” to move to South Yorkshire, where he will be used more as a wing-back than a conventional full-back.

"Luke has got a top pedigree, he's a good young player who also has a wealth of experience at Premier League level,” he said. “What also impressed me was that he was hungry to come in and is keen to get started."

TARGET LANDED: Luke Thomas has joined Sheffield United on loan from Leicester City

Thomas won the FA Cup with Leicester City in 2021, part of the starting XI which beat Chelsea, and thanks to that went on to play Europa League football for the Foxes.

He was also part of England's successful European Under-21 Championship-wining squad in the summer, playing alongside his new club-mate, Cameron Archer.

Sheffield United and Leeds will both now push on with other targets.

"We have lost two of our better players from the last couple of seasons (Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge) and I would like to think there would be no more outgoings other than young kids," said assistant manager Stuart McCall before Thomas’ signing was completed. "We are still working really hard behind the scenes to bring in one, two possible three new faces."

The arrival of the 22-year-old will restrict them, however, as Premier League clubs are only allowed to make two loan signings from England, and Thomas has now taken one of those slots. The Blades had been looking into moves for Manchester City’s James McAtee and Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri to up their attacking threat. Tommy Doyle could also be signed to anchor the midfield.