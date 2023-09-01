Sheffield United transfer news Patience pays off as Blades and midfielder get the deal they waited all summer for

Sheffield United's patience has been rewarded with the signing they perhaps most wanted this summer – attacking midfielder James McAtee.

As soon as the Blades won promotion to the Premier League last season it was clear they would try to bring back McAtee and his fellow midfielder Tommy Doyle.

They have missed out on the latter, but McAtee signed on a season-long loan on deadline day. He appears to have signed too late to face Everyon on Saturday.

If it has been a game of patience for the club, it has been for the 20-year-old too.

MAC'S BACK: James McAtee impressed on loan at Sheffield United last season

"I'm excited to be back and I can't wait to get back out onto the pitch," he said.

"It has been very last-minute, I've kept my head down, trained hard at City and waited to see what was happening. I think the emotional connection with the club and the opportunity to play in the Premier League were big factors in me coming back."

McAtee has been involved in each of City's matchday squads this season, but the fact that the only minutes he played were in added time at Burnley on the opening night was perhaps a clearer indication of where he stood in the pecking order.

City have faith in a player who won the European Under-21 Championship with England in July, but feel he needs more game-time than they can offer him to continue his development.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom showed the youngster some tough love last season, but he and the club's supporters made it clear how much they wanted him back for another season.

"I got a warm welcome last week when I came back with City - thanks to all the fans for that - and it was a great game," said McAtee, an unused substitute at Bramall Lane on Sunday. I had mixed emotions, it was a special atmosphere, I was telling my mates about the Greasy Chip Butty song."

McAtee made 21 Championship appearances with 16 substitute outings, and scored nine goals. Doyle has joined Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan with an option to buy.

The Blades had needed to add more creativity to the squad beyond the addition of £15m Gustavo Hamer, who effectively shoulders the burden left by Iliman Ndaiye’s departure.

McAtee has the added bonus that he should not need long to reintegrate.

"Everyone knows the respect I have for Macca, both as a person and a footballer – and that goes for the staff and the squad who played with him last season, he was a big part of our promotion campaign,” said Heckingbottom.