Trusty will provide a much-needed fresh option on the left-hand side of central defence where he will compete with Jack Robinson. He has signed a four-year deal.

He impressed on loan in the second-tier at Birmingham City last term - winning the Blues' player of the season accolade and is to now move on from the Emirates, with the 24-year-old behind a number of rivals in the pecking order.

The Pennsylvania born player - who featured in Arsenal's recent friendlies versus Nuremberg and the MLS All-Stars - joined the Gunners from Colorado Rapids for a £1.5m fee in January 2022 and has played twice for the US senior national team.

New Sheffield United £5m signing Auston Trusty. Image: STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

He has now become United's fourth signing of the summer, with the proceeds from the £20m sale of Iliman Nidaye to be ploughed straight into squad rebuilding.

On joining, Trusty said: "I am more than excited. The opportunity to be here at this historic club, and an opportunity to play in the Premier League and show my ability, it is everything I could have ever dreamed of growing up as a kid.

"In Pennsylvania, this was a dream - almost an impossible dream but I believed in myself and the opportunity has come around, it is everything that I dreamed for.

"It is crazy how quick things happen in football. I have just come back from a US tour with Arsenal and a couple of days later, I am sitting here doing this interview. Things did happen very quick, but that's how football works.

"I was really looking for an opportunity so as soon as it came about, things and details were ironed out. I am here, I wasn't wasting any time.”

United - who have brought in so far this summer - host Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener on Saturday, August 12.