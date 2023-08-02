All Sections
Sheffield United transfer news: Premier League side Blades set to sign Arsenal and USA defender Auston Trusty - who spent last season on loan at Birmingham City - in £5m deal

USA international defender Auston Trusty is close to completing a £5m move to Sheffield United from Premier League counterparts Arsenal.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 08:01 BST

Trusty impressed on loan in the second-tier at Birmingham City last term - winning the Blues' player of the season accolade and is to now move on from the Emirates, with the 24-year-old behind a number of rivals in the pecking order.

The Pennsylvania born player - who featured in Arsenal's recent friendlies versus Nuremberg and the MLS All-Stars - joined the Gunners from Colorado Rapids for a £1.5m fee in January 2022 and has played twice for the US senior national team.

He is now set to become United's fourth signing of the summer, with the proceeds from the £20m sale of Iliman Nidaye to be ploughed straight into squad rebuilding.

Sheffield United target Trusty joined Arsenal in 2022, making the move from Colorado Rapids. Image: STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty ImagesSheffield United target Trusty joined Arsenal in 2022, making the move from Colorado Rapids. Image: STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
United - who have brought in so far this summer - host Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener on Saturday, August 12.

Tunisian midfielder Anis Slimane, Ivory Coast forward Benie Traore and French left-back Yasser Larouchi have all previously joined the club.

