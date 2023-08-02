USA international defender Auston Trusty is close to completing a £5m move to Sheffield United from Premier League counterparts Arsenal.

Trusty impressed on loan in the second-tier at Birmingham City last term - winning the Blues' player of the season accolade and is to now move on from the Emirates, with the 24-year-old behind a number of rivals in the pecking order.

The Pennsylvania born player - who featured in Arsenal's recent friendlies versus Nuremberg and the MLS All-Stars - joined the Gunners from Colorado Rapids for a £1.5m fee in January 2022 and has played twice for the US senior national team.

He is now set to become United's fourth signing of the summer, with the proceeds from the £20m sale of Iliman Nidaye to be ploughed straight into squad rebuilding.

Sheffield United target Trusty joined Arsenal in 2022, making the move from Colorado Rapids. Image: STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

United - who have brought in so far this summer - host Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener on Saturday, August 12.