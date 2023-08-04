All Sections
Sheffield United transfer news: Premier League side identify Middlesbrough FC's Chuba Akpom as leading August target after signing Arsenal defender Auston Trusty

SHEFFIELD UNITED have identified Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom as a leading transfer target in the final month of the transfer window.
By Leon Wobschall
Published 4th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

Speculation regarding the future of Akpom, who recently entered the final year of his contract at Boro, has been rife this summer following his outstanding feats for the Teessiders last term.

A haul of 29 goals – including three against the Blades – helped earn Akpom the Championship Player of the Year and golden boot awards.

United, with money to spend following the £20m sale of Iliman Ndiaye, are in need of a statement signing to boost their hopes of Premier League survival and a player of the ilk of Akpom will fit the bill.

Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom, pictured scoring twice at home to Sheffield United early last season. The Blades are keen on bringing the 27-year-old to South Yorkshire. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images.Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom, pictured scoring twice at home to Sheffield United early last season. The Blades are keen on bringing the 27-year-old to South Yorkshire. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images.
The 27-year-old is currently working on his fitness, having missed pre-season due to a knee complaint, and the frontman is likely to be unavailable in the first few weeks of the season.

Questioned on his future this week, Akpom stressed his desire to stay at Boro, but admitted that things could change.

He said: "We’ll just have to see how things go. A lot of things are not in my control or not in my hands, so I just have to focus on getting fit and being ready to play football again."

Meanwhile, United have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of Arsenal central defender Auston Trusty, who has signed a four-year deal.

On the US international, 24, who impressed on loan in the Championship at Birmingham City last season, manager Paul Heckingbottom said: "He is at a good age to progress, he has experience having played at international level and in the Championship last year, where we monitored him.

"As a coaching team we feel that he has the athleticism and desire to succeed in the Premier League."

