SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Paul Heckingbottom has stressed he does not feel let down by Iliman Ndiaye following his £20m move to Olympique de Marseille.

After weeks of speculation, the talismanic forward has finally completed his switch to L'OM, the team he supported as a boy.

It represents a significant blow for United, who had been confident that the 23-year-old would stay and sign a new deal.

Terms had been agreed with an announcement video filmed during the Blades’ pre-season training camp in Portugal - and a press release prepared with Nidaye given the number ten jersey - only for the Senegalese international to make a U-turn.

Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye, who has completed his £20m move to French side Marseille.

Heckingbottom, entrusted with finding a replacement ahead of the start of the Premier League season on Saturday week, said: "It's his boyhood club, it's his dream club.

"Hopefully, he has the time of his life at Marseille similar to what Billy (Sharp) did when Billy came back to Sheffield United. That's the battle we were up against.

"It wasn't about money, Iliman turned down vast amounts of money in January to stay. It was about the opportunity he had to play for his boyhood club.

"The only difference is we could have not sold him and run the risk of him leaving for free. We know the situation we are in in terms of the finances are a bit sticky."

Despite the club not having anything resembling a transfer 'war chest', Heckingbottom says that club owner Prince Abdullah has told him that the proceeds of the sale will go straight into his budget for signings.

He commented: "Yes. Prince Abdullah has said that to me, it will all be put back into the squad, so that's great.

"Iliman going changes the money situation totally. My job is to push; you get pushed back naturally. We've had lots of people lined up, there's still lots of people lined up and we need".

Posting a message to Unitedites on Instagram, Ndiaye said: "This journey has come to an end, because I feel it is time for me to follow my childhood dream and my story, and I am sure you will all understand it.