Sheffield United transfers: Young midfielder Harrison Neal moves to League One outfit Carlisle United on permanent basis
The 22-year-old has penned a contract until June 2026.
Neal came through the ranks at Bramall Lane and spent the first half of the 2021-22 season with National League North side Kettering Town before leaving the club in order to temporarily join National League outfit Southend United in another loan move.
Neal featured 22 times for the Shrimpers.
He spent last term at League Two side Barrow, making 52 appearances in all competitions.
Neal found himself on the move again on loan this summer when he joined newly-promoted EFL League One club Stevenage on a season-long loan.
After struggling for game time with the Hertfordshire club, Neal returned to United and has now been sold to the Cumbrians.