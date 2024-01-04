All Sections
SHEFFIELD UNITED midfielder Harrison Neal has joined League One strugglers Carlisle United on a permanent deal.
The 22-year-old has penned a contract until June 2026.

Neal came through the ranks at Bramall Lane and spent the first half of the 2021-22 season with National League North side Kettering Town before leaving the club in order to temporarily join National League outfit Southend United in another loan move.

Neal featured 22 times for the Shrimpers.

Sheffield United midfielder Harrison Neal, who has joined League One strugglers Carlisle United on a permanent basis. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

He spent last term at League Two side Barrow, making 52 appearances in all competitions.

Neal found himself on the move again on loan this summer when he joined newly-promoted EFL League One club Stevenage on a season-long loan.

After struggling for game time with the Hertfordshire club, Neal returned to United and has now been sold to the Cumbrians.

