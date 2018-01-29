Sheffield United trio heading out on loan, confirms boss Chris Wilder

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that Caolan Lavery, Samir Carruthers and Nathan Thomas are to head out on loan before the transfer deadline.

The trio have struggled for game time during the current campaign and have attracted interest from a number of clubs.

They are good players and I am not surprised that there has been interest in all three players. So I expect all three to be playing football at February at a new club. Sheffield United boss, Chris Wilder

Rotherham United are leading the chase to sign Lavery and discussions have been staged between the South Yorkshire neighbours.

Thomas is wanted by Shrewsbury Town, with talks having also taken place between the Shrews and the Blades..

Wilder said: “I expect Lavery, Carruthers and Nathan Thomas to depart in the next two or three days.

“It is just sealing those deals. We have had interest. They are good players and I am not surprised that there has been interest in all three players. So I expect all three to be playing football at February at a new club.

“They are possibly only going to be loan deals. In a way, if they go and play well, we will see what happens in the summer. Hopefully by playing well, they will increase their value or by playing well enough when we monitor them, they will come back with us for pre-season. The door is not unbelievably shut for them, but the pathway at the moment is.”

Meanwhile, Wilder says he is hopeful that Kieron Freeman will be pushing for first-team contention shortly as he steps up his recovery from a knee injury.

Freeman, outstanding in the Blades’ League One title campaign of 2016-17, has been sidelined since dislocating his kneecap in the home game against Ipswich in mid-October.

Wilder said: “He has got to play some Under-23 games and behind-closed doors games to get his match fitness back up to the levels to push to get into the team.

“But it is good news for him. He has been out for a long time and it was a nasty old injury.

“I am delighted that Kieron is back and hopefully pushing very shortly to get into the team.”