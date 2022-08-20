Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers: John Egan relieved to be playing with, not against, new Blade Reda Khadra

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Namely, that Reda Khadra – whether it be from the start or from the bench – will be wearing the red and white striped jersey of Sheffield United and not the shirt of opponents Blackburn.

The German endeared himself to the Ewood Park faithful with some sublime moments of quality last term. A direct, pacey player with a full repertoire of tricks, Khadra is the sort of unpredictable talent whom defenders love to hate.

Khadra certainly marked the card of Egan and everyone connected with the Blades squad by virtue of an outstanding performance in their trip across the Pennines to Ewood last autumn.

Reda Khadra is spoken to by Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom. Picture: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

It was crowned by a marvellous equaliser when he led the visiting backline a merry dance in front of their big 5,000 travelling contingent in the Darwen End to cancel out an equally fine opener from Rhian Brewster in a 3-1 home victory.

To put it bluntly, Khadra was a proverbial pain in the backside for United’s defenders all game. It was a day when they were given a chasing, in truth.

Khadra’s contribution in the reverse fixture in late February was also eventful and fateful. He missed a penalty for Rovers having earlier being involved in an incident which saw United loanee Charlie Goode sent off for a heavy challenge.

Just like in Lancashire, it was an occasion when the attacker posed significant problems to those in red and white.

This time around, Egan is hoping that boot is firmly on the other foot.

Offering a defender’s perspective on Khadra, who joined United on a season-long loan from Brighton late last month following a considerable pursuit, Egan said: “He was very tricky. He was electric (against United). I think you saw the other night when he came on.

“He is very direct and wants to get at people and it’s nice to be playing with him rather than against him, to be honest. Because he causes you problems.

“He has added quality to the group and pace and power and has been really good.

“When he gets it and faces you up, he can go either way and he is quick and strong. He has got a lot of good attributes and he is chomping at the bit to show people what he can do.”

Khadra is the sort of bright, sharp talent who can add something to any aspiring side in the Championship and United are fortunate to have him.

It has gone hand in hand with some shrewd recruitment so far this summer, with manager Paul Heckingbottom having landed the sort of players whom supporters of many rival Championship clubs will have cast their eyes enviously at.

The reputations of James McAtee and Tommy Doyle are very high ones and both talents were pursued by several second-tier sides before United did well to convince Manchester City that the pair’s best interests were served by a move to South Yorkshire and not elsewhere.

Ciaran Clark is also just the sort of been-around-the-block centre half who can add to any group, while Bosnian centre-half Anel Ahmedhodzic has already showed himself to be a player of immense potential after joining from Swedish outfit Malmo.

All the aforesaid signings have stimulated supporters. Critically, they have also enthused a playing group whose season ended in shattering fashion amid play-off heart-ache against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in May.

Egan commented: “It gives everyone a lift when you see new signings. It automatically ups the standard of the group and they obviously bring their qualities and you automatically want to up your own standard to show them you are a good player too.

“I think you have seen that from all of them and everybody has upped their standards from pre-season and the manager is improving us as a team and us as individuals and that’s what we are trying to do.”

Ahmedhodzic’s impact in the early weeks of the season has been especially strong, earning praise from Egan, who will captain the side again today in the absence of Billy Sharp, set for a fresh spell on the sidelines.

The 23-year-old produced a stellar performance in the midweek win over Sunderland, showing sound defensive traits and also poise on the ball.

That was exemplified when he set up Max Lowe’s second goal. Just for good measure, he scored the opener, of course.

For Egan, it is his character which also adds to his full package among a side of big personalities where respect has to be earned. Ahmedhodzic has secured a fair bit very quickly.

Egan added: “First and foremost, Anel has the attitude. He’s got his head down and taken his chance. Chris Basham has big boots to fill, one of the best players this club has ever seen. We are all fighting for shirts.

“As a backline, you have to communicate and talk on the pitch. I think sometimes he (Ahmedhodzic) thinks he’s a winger!

“Anel is chilled, a cool guy and has a good attitude. We’ve got a good squad and the other signings are all good lads. You can tell the group is close, you can feel it. He is enjoying being here, enjoying playing here and it’s an enjoyable thing.

“Being a centre-half, he’s vocal and is a leader. If something is there to be said, then he’ll say it. That’s another good attribute.”

On the Blades’ encouraging opening to the campaign, the Ireland international continued: “It’s been a good start. You always want to get off to a good start especially in the Championship with games coming thick and fast, so everyone’s got to be ready. We’re pleased but we want to build on it now.

“It was very important that there was (no hangover). We were all devastated to lose on penalties in the semi, but it’s about getting that out of your head and training very hard in pre-season, which we did.