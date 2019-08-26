Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers: Ravel Morrison set to start as Chris Wilder shuffles Blades

Ravel Morrison is expected to make his full debut for Sheffield United against Blackburn in the Carabao Cup.

The attacking midfielder, who joined the Blades in the summer, made his first appearance for the club as a late substitute during the Premier League defeat to Leicester on Saturday.

His inclusion will probably be one of many changes made by manager Chris Wilder as he looks to get minutes into the legs of players who have not featured much this season.

“We’ve got a couple of bumps and bruises from the weekend, which will mean a few players miss Tuesday,” Blades boss Wilder said.

“But there’s nothing long term, we’ve got no long-term injuries at all.

“We’ll make a decision, but the more than likely decision is that we will make changes and give the boys a chance to put in a performance.

“It was good to get Ravel on to the pitch, even though it was difficult for him and we were chasing the game.

“He will definitely be involved on Tuesday night.”

Morrison began his career with Manchester United before joining West Ham United in January, 2012.

Morrison played with Birmingham City, Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City before joining Lazio in 2015.

In 2017, he had a loan spell at QPR, before spending the 2017–18 season on loan at Mexican club Atlas.

He joined Swedish club Östersund in February ahead of his move to the Blades.

Simon Moore is likely to start in goal against Blackburn while Phil Jagielka, Ben Osborn, Billy Sharp and club record signing Oli McBurnie could also start.

John Fleck missed the defeat against Leicester with the injury that saw him hobble off during the win over Crystal Palace on August 18 and Wilder has his fingers crossed the midfielder will be back in contention at Chelsea.

“He wasn’t close at all for Saturday, but we’ve got a full week now and hopefully he will be out on the grass pretty early.

“We are hopeful John will be ready for the weekend and, if he does make it, I expect we will have a full squad to choose from,” said the Blades boss.