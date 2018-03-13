Sheffield United v Burton Albion: All you need to know about tonight’s Bramall Lane clash ...

Sheffield United will attempt to push forward their play-off challenge on Tuesday night when they host Burton Albion. The game will see former Blades boss Nigel Clough return to Bramall Lane for only the second time since his sacking in May 2015.

As ever, we are here to give you the lowdown on what matters most ahead of the clash, as the Blades prepare for a game they feel that three points is a must if they are to have a chance of back-to-back promotions. Feel free to add your own thoughts in the comments section below.