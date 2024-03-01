The sides were due to meet at 1.30pm on April 7 but following consultation with the council, police, Chelsea and the Premier League, it has been pushed back to 5.30pm.

The Blades have said they wanted to "make it easier on the day for all fans to get to the game and then leave in a safe and timely manner afterwards" given the disruption caused by the half-marathon.

The game was not considered for the traditional Saturday kick-off because the Blades are due at Liverpool on the previous Thursday evening.