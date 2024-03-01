All Sections
Sheffield United's Premier League game at home to Chelsea has been moved to a Sunday evening kick-off to avoid a clash with the city's half marathon.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 1st Mar 2024

The sides were due to meet at 1.30pm on April 7 but following consultation with the council, police, Chelsea and the Premier League, it has been pushed back to 5.30pm.

The Blades have said they wanted to "make it easier on the day for all fans to get to the game and then leave in a safe and timely manner afterwards" given the disruption caused by the half-marathon.

The game was not considered for the traditional Saturday kick-off because the Blades are due at Liverpool on the previous Thursday evening.

A new date will also be needed for the Premier League trip to Manchester United after the Red Devils progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. With an international break on the back of it, Chris Wilder's side are due to have a three-week break between their March 9 trip to Bournemouth and the Easter Saturday visit of Fulham.

