Sheffield United v Derby County: Wilder will ‘keep driving Blades forward’ in battle for top-six place

THE second half of the Championship season gets under way with Sheffield United handily placed in the play-off places and their manager Chris Wilder believes his team are playing “some of the best football” Bramall Lane has seen for a “very, very long time”.

The Blades host fifth-placed Derby County today looking to avenge an unfortunate 2-1 defeat to Frank Lampard’s men at Pride Park earlier in the campaign.

It was a loss that knocked United off the top of the table and a run of ten games since then that has yielded just three wins is why Wilder’s side have slipped to sixth.

“We have to keep doing what has made us successful,” said the Blades chief. “It has put us in this position.

“There is no good changing it, no good ripping the plan up and going a different way. I still believe this team is playing some of the best football this club has seen for a very, very long time,

“Forget the noise when we don’t get the results. Our performances of late have not been bad. Ask the managers of Leeds, West Brom and Norwich about what we are like as a team, I would imagine they will be complimentary.

“We are okay and we keep going. I believe in this group and I will keep driving them forward.

“If we can get some help in January that would be great, but we will do this our way.

“There is so much to play for. Thirty eight points from 23 games is a decent return.”

The upcoming transfer window continues to loom large for a host of clubs in the Championship.

All will be looking to follow the lead of Slavisa Jokanovic, who when in charge of Fulham last January brought in Alexsander Mitrovic and Matt Targett to spark a surge up the table that culminated in promotion being won at Wembley in May.

“It is an on-going situation,” said Wilder, who has previously revealed the Blades will have to concentrate on the loan market.

“We are looking to improve in January.

“We feel have to if we want to be part of that group at the top of the division.”

United trained at the Lane yesterday evening and then stayed overnight at the hotel next door ahead of tackling the Rams.

“We did the same last year and it worked well against Sunderland,” added Wilder.

Last six games: Sheffield United DWLWLD Derby County WLWWDD.

Referee: G Eltringham (Tyne & Wear).

Last time: Sheffield United 3 Derby County 1; August 26, 2017; Championship.