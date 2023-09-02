Sheffield United v Manchester United fixture moved for a second time
SHEFFIELD UNITED'S Premier League encounter with Manchester United next month has been moved once again - and has another new date.
The October fixture at Bramall Lane had been selected for a 2pm Sunday Sky Sports slot on October 22 after being moved from its original Saturday, October 21 date - 3pm kick-off.Following the release of the Champions League fixtures this week and due to the Red Devils' participation on the following Tuesday, the match has been brought back to Saturday.
It will now kick off at 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.
The match is the only Blades game due to be shown on television in October.