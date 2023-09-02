All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Sheffield United v Manchester United fixture moved for a second time

SHEFFIELD UNITED'S Premier League encounter with Manchester United next month has been moved once again - and has another new date.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 17:49 BST

The October fixture at Bramall Lane had been selected for a 2pm Sunday Sky Sports slot on October 22 after being moved from its original Saturday, October 21 date - 3pm kick-off.Following the release of the Champions League fixtures this week and due to the Red Devils' participation on the following Tuesday, the match has been brought back to Saturday.

It will now kick off at 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The match is the only Blades game due to be shown on television in October.

Related topics:Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueSky SportsChampions LeagueBramall Lane