Sheffield United v Manchester United moved for TV - but there is a catch
he Premier League broadcasters have announced their latest batch of televised games but Sheffield United supporters will have to wait for the Champions League draw to find out when their side plays Manchester United.
The Bramall Lane October game has been selected for a 2pm Sunday Sky Sports slot on October 22 but the game will move against, to 8pm the previous Saturday, if the Red Devils are in Champions League action the following Tuesday to give them extra preparation time.
The draw for the Champions League group stage is on August 31.
The match is the only Blades game due to be shown on television in October.