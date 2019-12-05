Sheffield United v Newcastle United – Chris Basham proving his point after long road to top

CHRIS BASHAM believes that Sheffield United’s Everyman line-up of ‘working-class heroes’ are providing inspiration to aspiring Premier League players of the future.

The Geordie’s own footballing story will come full circle this evening when he faces Newcastle United – the club who broke his heart when they released him at 16 – at a packed Bramall Lane.

The Blades defender’s route to the big time has been an epic one and famously saw him work in McDonald’s for a spell to make ends meet – fitting in night shifts with his studies at Gateshead College and footballing commitments in the Durham County League before being handed a lifeline at Bolton Wanderers.

Even before getting the first-team chance with Wanderers, Basham was sent to non-league outfit Stafford Rangers to further ‘toughen up’ with a host of other Blades players having travelled a similarly long and winding route before reaching the status of Premier League regular.

Alongside Basham, the likes of John Lundstram, John Egan and Oliver Norwood were forced to rebuild their careers following initial rejection from top-flight clubs, while a host of others have risen to the top tier via the lower leagues.

Basham, a league ever-present for the Blades this season, said: “You find out about yourself as a person.

The main thing about this team is that they are so together because everyone has got a little story about themselves or someone has been released and gone the long way around like Lunny (Lundstram) at Everton. Chris Basham

“You either down tools as the manager would say or get yourself going and carry on the hard way around it if you have to. Some people do not do that; some go the other way and you find out a lot about yourself at a young age.

“The main thing about this team is that they are so together because everyone has got a little story about themselves or someone has been released and gone the long way around like Lunny (Lundstram) at Everton.

“He went to Oxford and did ever so well and is now playing week in, week out and developing into a great Premier League player.

“Clubs might probably look at it and look at a player’s background and think: ‘He didn’t make it there so we shouldn’t take a punt.’

“But now we have twisted it and it is great to see the boys standing up for themselves.

“John Egan got released by Sunderland and went to Gillingham and Brentford and now is playing Premier League football, it is great to see.

“There are so many boys who have done that in our team that you can take a nice confidence from it.”

For his part, Basham readily admits that the pain of his father reading out his rejection letter from Newcastle when it landed through the letter box of the family home is something that he will always remember.

Tonight, the 31-year-old will face a Magpies side for the first time in a competitive fixture and while his major concern is on extending the Blades’ outstanding start to the campaign, a touch of personal motivation will also come to the fore.

He added: “You want to prove to them in a good way that this is the kid they released.

“But I am old enough now to get on with it. It did hurt back in the day when I got released, it was a bit embarrassing in front of friends.

“It is one of those where you have to say: ‘I need to start working now.’ It is hard when you are 16 and have been released and your dad is reading the letter to say: ‘You are done at Newcastle now, son’ when it has been your routine for your whole life.

“It was tough to take, that is for sure and I went to McDonald’s and it is all about experience and good to have.

“To go from doing that in Newcastle and serving fast food, now it is a big turnaround and the dream has come true and I am playing week in, week out in the Premier League and really enjoying myself and we are picking up points on the road and winning at home as well.”

This evening also promises to be a special one for Basham’s family and friends, who have championed his cause following his initial rejection, even if a number will ultimately be cheering for the black and white of Newcastle as opposed to the red and white of the Blades.

“It has been a good 15 years since I last had a Newcastle shirt on,” Basham observed.

“It is definitely one where I want to prove a point in a good way and win the game.

“I know some supporters of Newcastle will want bragging rights back home ahead of me, but they will be wanting me to perform well.

“I have had texts for tickets and I have said: ‘Well, I have not heard for you for six or seven years, so you are not getting one!’

“Football’s massive up there and they are delighted for me and it is nice to feel the loving feeling.

“But come Thursday night, there will be no love there, but just a feeling of getting the points and the emotions will take care of themselves after.”

The Blades – who boast an impressive seven-match unbeaten league sequence stretching back to September 28 – report no fresh injury issues for tonight’s game, which sees Newcastle visit Bramall Lane for a league fixture for the first time in just over a decade.

Last six games: Sheffield United WDWDDD; Newcastle LDWWLD.

Referee: S Attwell (Warwickshire).

Last time: Sheffield United 0 Newcastle 1, November 2, 2009; Premier League.