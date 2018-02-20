Sheffield United v QPR: Return of David Brooks perfectly timed for Blades

CHRIS BASHAM believes the return of a Sheffield United player he likens to Gareth Bale can be just the lift the club needs in the race for the Premier League.

The Blades host Queens Park Rangers tonight with David Brooks likely to be on the bench for the second time in four days.

United’s talented 20-year-old has only recently returned from a bout of glandular fever that left him hospitalised. It means his recovery has to be carefully managed, as Chris Wilder made clear yesterday.

But, for Basham, the return of Welsh international Brooks is a huge lift for the club’s hopes of claiming back to back promotions.

After likening the Academy product’s style to Real Madrid star Bale, the United defender said: “The reason I mention Bale is just how smooth he (Brooks) is as a player and how comfortable he is with either his right or left foot.

“When he goes past someone, it seems easy. If I want to go past someone, I have to really think how to do it.

Chris Basham. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“But he cruises past. He brings people into the game, by not just thinking about himself but also others. He can have two or three people around him but he has a football brain.

“We have missed that, either him coming on or starting with Leon (Clarke) or Billy Sharp up front.

“He has the temperament as well. He is a really down to earth kid, a bit like the dressing room as a whole. Everyone is together as a team.”

Brooks’s return to first-team action came as a half-time substitute in last Friday’s FA Cup defeat at Leicester City.

The reason I mention Bale is just how smooth he (Brooks) is as a player and how comfortable he is with either his right or left foot. Chris Basham on team-mate David Brooks

It was his first outing since December 8 and there can be little doubt that the Blades had missed someone whose talents have really come to the fore this term.

Netting the winner at Leeds United in October was a big moment for Brooks but his display in the 4-2 thrashing of Steel City rivals Wednesday a month earlier was perhaps when he truly announced himself to the rest of the Championship.

Either way, Wilder’s decision to pull the plug on a proposed loan move to Chesterfield for Brooks last summer has been proved to be the right one.

“He (Brooks) is someone I first became aware of when Nigel Adkins was in charge,” said Basham. “He brought ‘Brooksy’ in at first, probably two or three years ago.

“I could see straight away he had something. Last year, he was more involved with us and we knew it wouldn’t be long until he stepped up permanently.

“I felt going out on loan would be really good for him because it would bring regular games. I felt he would rip League Two up. But then the loan was cancelled and, since then, he has been involved with us all the time.

“He was outstanding from the bench. And when he started at Sheffield Wednesday, he was a breath of fresh air to play with.

“I get the impression he has been missing football a lot due to the illness. We definitely missed him, as he made such an impact for us in the Championship.

“It was a bit of a killer to lose him and ‘Couttsy’ (Paul Coutts, who broke his leg in November). That made it tough for the team.

“But, now having ‘Brooksy’ back fit, there are 15 games to go and he has a point to prove as well due to wanting to be in the Wales squad. He will be itching to be involved.”

Any involvement for Brooks tonight against Rangers is likely to come from the bench as United look to build on a decent performance in the 2-1 victory over Yorkshire rivals Leeds in their last league outing.

Another home win would take Wilder’s men to within touching distance of the play-offs and fuel hopes of extending the club’s season beyond May 6.

Basham, as one of the longer-serving members of the Blades squad, is well-versed in the challenges of a promotion race. He also has the experience of previous play-off pushes with Rochdale and Blackpool to fall back on.

Asked about United’s prospects, the 29-year-old replied: “Compared to what I have seen elsewhere, this club is a little bit different. Others tend to look at the other clubs’ fixtures more than we do here.

“We just try to deal with each game as it comes and focus on performing at our highest, If we do that, the gaffer says, we will be in with a chance of winning the game.

“Having said that, I did look at how (sixth-placed) Bristol City were doing at Leeds (on Sunday). I saw on my ’phone it was 2-0 and thought, ‘Oh dear me’. But Leeds fought back and had a real, good go (to get a point from a 2-2 draw), That was probably the right result for us in the long run.

“If we can get the points against QPR and Hull City (on Friday night), hopefully we can get back in that top six.”

Last six games: Sheffield United WWLLWL, QPR WLLWLW.

Referee: O Langford (West Midlands).

Last time: Sheffield United 0 QPR 3; August 14, 2010; Championship.