Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday: If you don't want to play in a derby, you're in the wrong sport - Bannan

Barry Bannan has urged his Sheffield Wednesday team-mates not to get "carried away" by Friday's Steel City derby.

The Sheffield Wednesday midfielder has called for cool heads at Bramall Lane as the Owls look to halt a four-game losing run at the high-flying Blades.

Ten points may divide the fierce Sheffield rivals ahead of kick-off, but form usually goes out of the window in derbies.

The Owls finished with 10 men the last time they played at Bramall Lane, Glenn Loovens sent off in a 0-0 draw back in January.

Bannan, 28, missed that match with injury, but the Scottish midfielder did play when the Owls were thumped 4-2 at Hillsborough last September.

"It will be an electric atmosphere but I think we are experienced enough to know that they can't get carried away with the atmosphere and let it get the better of us,” said Bannan.

"We have to keep cool heads, play our football and hopefully we will get a positive result.

"It is a massive derby. There is a lot of hatred between the two teams.

"It is not just a football game at the end of the day. The fans have to go to work with Sheffield United fans. It's bragging rights. It's a lot more than just football so I will be trying my hardest to help us win that game.

"It is one of those games that you look out for as soon as the fixtures come out at the start of the season. I can't wait for it.

"It was brilliant to play in the derby at Hillsborough. I enjoyed it.

“When you are growing up as a kid, everybody wants to play in these games. If you don't, then you are in the wrong sport.

"Form goes out of the window in derby games. It is 90 minutes of everybody going for it so I don't think you can look at form.

"They are above us in the league and doing better than us at the minute but that goes out of the window in derby games.

"We will be going there confident of getting three points and that's what we want to do.”

Wednesday have won just five games this season, and have slipped to just four points off the relegation zone.

But Bannan added: ”We are trying our hardest. It is not for the want of trying.

"Everybody in there is giving 100 per cent but it is just not going our way at the minute. It is not a good time for the club at the minute.

"It can soon turn. We have got a massive game on Friday. It is probably the best game that we could have at this moment in time. If we win, then everything is forgotten.”