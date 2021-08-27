SURPLUS: Max Lowe has not been used by Sheffield United this season

Lowe joined from Derby County in a joint deal with Jamal Bogle to provide competition to Enda Stevens, but was limited to seven starts.

With Stevens injured, midfielder Ben Osborn was preferred at left-back for the opening game of the season, then centre-back Jack Robinson at Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion, and last week youngster Rhys Norrington-Davies made his Championship debut for the Blades (he has played in the competition on loan at Stoke City and Luton Town) at left wing-back.

When centre-back Ben Davies joined on loan from Liverpool, manager Slavisa Jokanovic referred to his ability to play left-back.

It left Lowe surplus to requirements, and he has returned to the East Midlands in a season-long loan at Nottingham Forest.