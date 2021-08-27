Lowe joined from Derby County in a joint deal with Jamal Bogle to provide competition to Enda Stevens, but was limited to seven starts.
With Stevens injured, midfielder Ben Osborn was preferred at left-back for the opening game of the season, then centre-back Jack Robinson at Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion, and last week youngster Rhys Norrington-Davies made his Championship debut for the Blades (he has played in the competition on loan at Stoke City and Luton Town) at left wing-back.
When centre-back Ben Davies joined on loan from Liverpool, manager Slavisa Jokanovic referred to his ability to play left-back.
It left Lowe surplus to requirements, and he has returned to the East Midlands in a season-long loan at Nottingham Forest.
Lowe was the second Sheffield United player to leave on Friday after young striker Tyler Smith joined Hull City. They appear to be making space in the squad and the budget fr the four signings Jokanovic wants in the final days of trading in 2021.