That Courtney Sweetman-Kirk is building a reputation for talking a good game is as important to the young Sheffield United team she plays for as for when she hangs up her boots, but goals still matter most to her.

With a record crowd due at Bramall Lane for Sunday's 2pm visit of London City Lionesses, the 32-year-old ex-Everton, Liverpool and Doncaster Rovers Belles forward will have to ensure the Blades do not get carried away.

"It's exciting for our young squad but there's got to be level heads," warned television pundit Sweetman-Kirk. "We've still got to get three points. Hopefully we can and enjoy it a bit more after.

"Us experienced heads in the team – myself, Maddy (Cusack), I know Nom (Naomi Hartley)'s younger but she's played at a good level – we've got to do a little bit more because there's times we're not managing the bigger moments of the game. We’re a young side full of quality and it's our job to get them to grow."

Sweetman-Kirk scored her third goal this season in the last match, at Birmingham City, and was frustrated when a waterlogged pitch stopped her building on it against Crystal Palace.

"That's my job as a forward," she said. "I would like to think I always contribute to the team regardless but it's the best feeling in the world so I'm happier."

The Blades are ninth in the Championship, but manager Neil Redfearn says that needs to be put into perspective.

"We played really well against Birmingham and it was so unlucky we didn't take at least a point,” he said.

EXPERIENCED: Courtney Sweetman-Kirk knows her role in a young Sheffield United squad

"Where we're at doesn't surprise me. We're a part-time team but we've been very close in quite a few games."