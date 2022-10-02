News you can trust since 1754
Sheffield United youngster Kacper Lopata makes permanent move to Southend United

Southend United have bought Sheffield United defender Kacper Lopata after last season's successful loan.

By stuart rayner
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 8:00 am
The Polish-born 21-year-old has joined the Shrimpers after making 17 Conference appearances for them last season.

A free signing from Brighton and Hove Albion two years ago, Lopata's only senior outings for the Blades came in last season's League Cup, against Carlisle United and Derby County.

The deal was confirmed at 8am on Friday.

MOVING ON: Sheffield United's Polish defender Kacper Lopata
