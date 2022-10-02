Sheffield United youngster Kacper Lopata makes permanent move to Southend United
Southend United have bought Sheffield United defender Kacper Lopata after last season's successful loan.
The Polish-born 21-year-old has joined the Shrimpers after making 17 Conference appearances for them last season.
A free signing from Brighton and Hove Albion two years ago, Lopata's only senior outings for the Blades came in last season's League Cup, against Carlisle United and Derby County.
The deal was confirmed at 8am on Friday.