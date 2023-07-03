All Sections
Sheffield United's 2021-22 financial losses underline why Premier League return will be so challenging

Sheffield United have posted losses of £15.2m for their first season back in the Premier League.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 18:03 BST

The figures show why parachute payments for clubs relegated from the Premier League, as the Blades were in 2021, are a necessary evil in the current set-up as even coming out of Covid-19 restrictions saw a big drop off in revenue.

Football League chairman Rick Parry is a vocal opponent of parachute payments, which distorts competition in the Championship.

The Blades' figures for 2021-22 show turnover down from £115m to £67m, with broadcast revenues dropping by £50.7m. Players wages fell by £56m to £42m.

TOUGH CLIMATE: Sheffield United are not in a great financial position
TOUGH CLIMATE: Sheffield United are not in a great financial position

Player sales, headlined by goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's move to Arsenal, generated £25m with only £574,000 spent in a season which ended in a penalty shoot-out defeat to Nottingham Forest in the play-off semi-finals.

Relegation in 2021 and the effects of behind-closed-doors football for the majority of their two-year stay in the top division had a damaging effect on the club's finances which remains today.

Despite having won their way back to the Premier League, manager Paul Heckingbottom is expected to have a summer transfer budget of only £20m unless or until the club can be sold during this transfer window. The club has been on the market for at least 18 months, in which time high-profile attempted purchases by Henry Mauriss and Dozy Mmobuosi have failed to materialise.

Transfer installments and money owed have eaten into Heckingbottom’s budget.

The Blades received around £45m in parachute payments from the Premier League in 2021-22, and £40m in the second year to soften the financial blow of dropping out of the world's most lucrative domestic football league.

