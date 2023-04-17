Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic limbo continues with centre-back's wife yet to give birth

Sheffield United do not know if Anel Ahmedhodzic will be available for Tuesday's Championship game at Bristol City with his wife yet to give birth.

The Blades centre-back missed Saturday's 4-1 win over Cardiff City because of it, but with no arrival as yet, manager Paul Heckingbottom revealed there are contingency plans in place for whatever Tuesday might bring.

"He's trained today," said Heckingbottom. "His wife's not given birth yet. We've just got a plan of action together we're all happy with. He's available, he's in the squad, but he could get called away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've put something together so we're all happy. He's comfortable that if we need to get news to him we can but likewise if he's involved, he's focused on the game."

UNCERTAINTY: Sheffield United centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic

If Ahmedhodzic does not make it, Chris Basham is likely to be fit to take his place.

Basham is the natural deputy in the squad but missed the Cardiff game with a back spasm, forcing right wing-back George Baldock to move back into the defence.

"He's better today," said Heckingbottom on Monday. "We're going to give him until the end of play tomorrow, as late as we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it's a back, he could wake up tomorrow morning and be the way he was the other day.

"We're really happy with how it's settled down so if it's the same progression tomorrow we're not ruling him out yet."

Another defensive option is left-footer Ciaran Clark, who came off the bench to score on Saturday, his first appearance since January 2.

"Ciaran's been training a number of weeks, the only thing he's missing is games," said Heckingbottom. "We used a (under-)21s game so Flecky (John Fleck) and himself could get minutes. They've had exposure to hard work in training but there's no substitute for the games.

"But we've got no concerns over him starting."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Basham is the only player expected to be back to strengthen the squad, with Wes Foderingham serving the final game of his two-match suspension.