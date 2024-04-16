Sheffield United's better balance could help striker to Premier League milestone

And the Leeds-born forward's chances appear to have improved now his team have a better balance between defence and attack.

McBurnie has 13 Premier League goals for the Blades, two behind Brian Deane's mark.

“He won't (care) but I'll be delighted if he gets the extra three, knowing what Brian was about, how he went about it and how he was (all about the) team as well," said Deane's former team-mate Wilder. "To keep Oli fit and healthy over these next six games will be key.

LOOMING MILESTONE: Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie

“If we can get him out on the pitch then of course you will be looking for him to get those goals that will take the record. But he won't be interested in that. All he'll be interested in is Saturday and helping us get a positive result.”

Wilder’s talk of fitness is important with McBurnie, in the last months of his contract, having only made 14 league starts this season and no more than three in a row.

The team's approach will be important too and Wilder slipped into nerdy territory explaining how it had improved since the nadir of early March's 6-0 hammering by Arsenal.

"We have to enjoy the ball," said Wilder, whose team have been helped in that respect by the introduction of home-grown midfielder Oliver Arblaster.

"It's about belief and backing themselves in possession. We've got our way of playing and there's a structure to our game.

"Even in the times where we tried to play against Liverpool I thought our goal was a great goal and we showed great composure to pass out from the back.

"We can't just put our foot through it, we have to make good decisions and play when we wanted to play.

"I'm not getting caught up in terms of possession but we created more chances against Chelsea, our xG (expected goals tally) was better – I'm turning into one of these statto geeks now so just give me a punch in the face!