Sheffield United's big players step up to the plate as they secure promotion to the Premier League - player ratings

After a tense first half, the Blades showed their class in the second half to book their place in the top-flight with three games to spare.
Wes Foderingham – credit to his defenders that he did not have to overly stretch himself 6
Anel Ahmedhodzic – a cool finish to secure victory 7
John Egan – put a good chance wide with a header but did his defensive job very well as usual 7
Jack Robinson – solid defensive performance 7
George Baldock – led the second-half intensity 8
Sander Berge – stepped up on the big occasion and opened the scoring 9
Tommy Doyle – controlled things in the first half 7
James McAtee – might have had a penalty as he began to stretch the Baggies at the start of the second half 7
Max Lowe – lucky not to concede a penalty 6
Iliman Ndiaye – showed brains as well as skill to break the deadlock 8
Oli McBurnie – led the line with his usual enthusiasm 7
Substitutes:
Billy Sharp (for McBurnie, 74) – a calming influence when he came off the bench 6
John Fleck (for McAtee, 74) – likewise 6
Oliver Norwood (for Doyle, 81) – no longer a starter but still a trusted player 6
Jayden Bogle (for Bogle, 90) – N/A
Chris Basham (for Berge, 90) – N/A
Unused substitutes: Davies, Jebbison.