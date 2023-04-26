Sheffield United's big players step up to the plate as they secure promotion to the Premier League - player ratings

Sheffield United secured promotion to the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

After a tense first half, the Blades showed their class in the second half to book their place in the top-flight with three games to spare.

Wes Foderingham – credit to his defenders that he did not have to overly stretch himself 6

Anel Ahmedhodzic – a cool finish to secure victory 7

John Egan – put a good chance wide with a header but did his defensive job very well as usual 7

Jack Robinson – solid defensive performance 7

George Baldock – led the second-half intensity 8

Sander Berge – stepped up on the big occasion and opened the scoring 9

STAR PERFORMER. Sander Berge celebrates opening the scoring for Sheffield United

Tommy Doyle – controlled things in the first half 7

James McAtee – might have had a penalty as he began to stretch the Baggies at the start of the second half 7

Max Lowe – lucky not to concede a penalty 6

Iliman Ndiaye – showed brains as well as skill to break the deadlock 8

Oli McBurnie – led the line with his usual enthusiasm 7

Substitutes:

Billy Sharp (for McBurnie, 74) – a calming influence when he came off the bench 6

John Fleck (for McAtee, 74) – likewise 6

Oliver Norwood (for Doyle, 81) – no longer a starter but still a trusted player 6

Jayden Bogle (for Bogle, 90) – N/A

Chris Basham (for Berge, 90) – N/A