Sheffield United's Chris Wilder forced to accept 'It's over' after 4-1 defeat to Burnley

Mathematically, the Blades are still in the hunt for survival despite Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Burnley. But to lose so meekly to the team closest to them in the table told its own story.

As has been clear from the first game of the season, they are simply not good enough.

At least in recent weeks there has been more fight about them but the way and the time they conceded goals was reminiscent of the worst home games at the start of 2024.

"We all understand the situation. I'm not being defeatist, I'm just being a realist that the season really is gone," admitted Wilder.

"We have an obligation to our supporters and the league to be as competitive as we possibly can.

"It's a powerful league. It's been too powerful for us all season.

"We've shown glimpses, we've shown bits and pieces.

ACCEPTANCE: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

"Moments and nearly a re not enough. The division is too powerful for us individually and collectively."

He criticised his players for a lack of leadership, conceding the second goal only a couple of minutes after the first, and a third goal shortly after Gustavo Hamer got his side back into it at the start of the second half.

He was also critical of his attacking players for failing to take their chances, with Ben Brereton Diaz and Oli McBurnie the main culprits.

"At our maximum, whether individually or as a team we're okay," he reflected. "I thought tin the first 35 minutes we should be 3-0 up – three glorious chances. What does that do to affect the team? What does that do to Burnley?

"Even if you're coming in at half-time at 0-0 you're going, 'The shape's good, everything's good.' The way we defended for 35 minutes I didn't really feel they'd opened us up and we could create opportunities going forward.

"But I'm coming in saying a different thing because the two goals epitomised where we have been - individual errors, one mistake, two mistakes. Nobody pulls somebody out with a rectifying situation or does something to stop that.

"The first goal's a deflection, the second a mix-up and I imagine Vinny (Kompany)'s going, 'How the hell are we 2-0 up here?' and I'm going, 'How the hell are we 2-0 down here?'

"The next goal is a big one for both teams. We came flying out of the traps, get ourselves back into it and should go 2-2, 3-2 but we don't and yet again counter-attack, poor bit of defending, one mistake, two mistakes, three mistakes, goal.

"It's a pin in the balloon for everyone around the place.

"Yet again from a leadership point of view there's nobody dragging them in saying it's 3-1 but we have to go again like we did at half-time.

"The fourth goes in and it's game, set and match, a pretty comfortable last 20 minutes for Burnley.

"When we're not right we're nearly there. At time we get there but the majority of times we're nearly there. We can't expect a well done for the last 15, 20 minutes – the game was done.

"I look around when the temperature goes up a little bit and there aren't many really stepping forward in those big moments.

"That is something every team has and needs.

"When you go through those moments when you're suffering you need to stick together but all of a sudden we implode and go quickly one to two, three to four.

"The first one, is there a big save in there?

"The second, third and fourth we'll look at as really poor goals in a season of really poor goals."

Goalkeeper Ivo Grbic – who let a poor first goal through – and Vinicius Souza – substituted in the second half – met with boos and jeers from the home fans.