Sheffield United's Chris Wilder says football's 'dark arts' are just accepted - but not by him
The Blades had Andre Brooks sent off in their final game of the season after Son Heung-min tumbled in apparent agony following an innocuous clash at a corner.
Fortunately, referee Andy Madley was advised to review his decision by the video assistant referee and decided no card was needed.
It was not the first or last time in the match Spurs players showed an alarming lack of balance and worryingly low pain threshold.
Blades manager Wilder is frustrated such behaviour has become the norm, but does not want his players joining in. Son was booed when substituted, and at full-time, by the Bramall Lane crowd.
"I think there's the dark arts and nobody seems to be that bothered about it," commented Wilder.
"I don't think it comes from the manager (Postecoglou), I think it comes from the individual players and the environment they've been brought up in that it goes unnoticed and it's the natural thing to do.
"You have to accept it when you're in the Premier League. The last time we were in the Premier League it was exactly the same.
"It's not for me.
"You have a decision to make from a coaching point of view.
"The (Spurs) manager's a great guy, I've followed his team and his career right the way through, at Celtic and in London. I think he's spot on, a straight guy, and I'm not sure he’s advocating that but this is what you have to put up with."
Wilder was less than happy with Huddersfield referee Madley, who has the honour of officiating Saturday's FA Cup final between Manchester United and City.
"I just can't believe the referee made such a quick decision," said a manager who reined in his criticisms of officials after being fined for comments at Crystal Palace in January. "Every other decision took forever.
"A couple of our offsides late on, the flag goes straight up, the decision on Brooks, it felt like he couldn't wait to get his red card out and he's overturned his own decision. It’s bonkers."
