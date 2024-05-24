Chris Wilder says he will never encourage Sheffield United players to indulge in the dark arts that nearly caught them out against Tottenham Hotspur, and does not think Ange Postecoglou believes in them either.

The Blades had Andre Brooks sent off in their final game of the season after Son Heung-min tumbled in apparent agony following an innocuous clash at a corner.

Fortunately, referee Andy Madley was advised to review his decision by the video assistant referee and decided no card was needed.

It was not the first or last time in the match Spurs players showed an alarming lack of balance and worryingly low pain threshold.

Blades manager Wilder is frustrated such behaviour has become the norm, but does not want his players joining in. Son was booed when substituted, and at full-time, by the Bramall Lane crowd.

"I think there's the dark arts and nobody seems to be that bothered about it," commented Wilder.

"I don't think it comes from the manager (Postecoglou), I think it comes from the individual players and the environment they've been brought up in that it goes unnoticed and it's the natural thing to do.

OFF AND ON: Referee Andrew Madley shows Sheffield United player Andre Brooks (right) a red card he later overturned after reviewing the pitchside monitor

"You have to accept it when you're in the Premier League. The last time we were in the Premier League it was exactly the same.

"It's not for me.

"You have a decision to make from a coaching point of view.

"The (Spurs) manager's a great guy, I've followed his team and his career right the way through, at Celtic and in London. I think he's spot on, a straight guy, and I'm not sure he’s advocating that but this is what you have to put up with."

Wilder was less than happy with Huddersfield referee Madley, who has the honour of officiating Saturday's FA Cup final between Manchester United and City.

"I just can't believe the referee made such a quick decision," said a manager who reined in his criticisms of officials after being fined for comments at Crystal Palace in January. "Every other decision took forever.