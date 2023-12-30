Chris Wilder took pride in the way his Sheffield United players made Manchester City fight for another home win.

And rather than dwelling on a 2-0 defeat at Eastlands, Wilder preferred to look back on a satisfying six-game block of matches to kick off his return to the football club he adores.

You would have to be insane to argue that the world, European and English champions did not deserve their 2-0 victory after having 82 per cent of the ball in a game played almost exclusively in the Blades' half.

But with his side bottom of the Premier League and missing its two key creators - the suspended Gustavo Hamer and ineligible City loanee James McAtee – and its two best defenders – the injured John Egan and banned Anel Ahmedhodzic, there was a limit to what they could realistically expect.

When Rodri put his side in front in the opening quarter of an hour, keeping the damage down to two would not have been it, but the home team were limited to only four shots on target from all the ball they enjoyed.

"It felt like we played football for about five hours," said Wilder. "When you are walking out and you see five trophies (put on display as the players emerged from the tunnel in an obvious psychological ploy), it is on to you.

"Congratulations from myself and everyone at Sheffield United for what this club and arguably the greatest manager of all time (Pep Guardiola) has done.

"We were light in terms of Premier League experience but what we weren’t light on is fight or character and that has delighted me since I walked through the door. We have to have a a structure and an approach.

PRIDE: Chris Wilder applauds the Sheffield United supporters at full-time

"It is incredibly difficult to come here, even for the top teams. We have to hang in there. We have to take big moments, unfortunately we didn’t at the end of the first half (Will Osula unable to convert a couple of chances, and Ederson saving comfortably from Jayden Bogle).

"You can try and meet the challenge head on or go out the back door. I know there are plenty of teams who would have got done five or six with the vibe and the feel today. We try and take something from it.

"We have come here with a lot stronger squad in better nick before and found it incredibly difficult to get a result.

"For me it is the overall six games I have reflected for the players, what they have given me. I said after the first game against Liverpool, don’t kid me, is this a one-off in terms of the attitude. It wasn’t a one-off."

The Blades have taken four points from the opening six matches of Wilder's second spell as manager and as defeatist as it may sound to some, they have lost the other four games better, showing more fight than in the last days of Paul Heckingbottom's reign as the demoralising grind of defeats caught up with the squad.

"You can’t show an unbelievable amount of Man City (to the players before the game) because you will have sleepless nights," argued Wilder. "We are disappointed with the goal, there is a missed tackle and maybe Jack (Robinson) needs to step in to Rodri but it is a fabulous finish as well.

"I think it is important the message is the right one and from me, the six games we have had, Liverpool, Chelsea, Villa, the game today and even the other two, Luton and Brentford, how consistent they have been.

"I believe even the most critical of Sheffield united supporters will say we have been competitive in every game. Today was a reflection of the six games, get rested, an important cup tie and then important Premier League games.

"We will have Anel back, Gus back, McAtee back, three huge players that walk into our team, hopefully Tom Davies closer, more minutes for (Rhys) Norrington-Davies (a late substitute after more than a year out with a hamstring injury), (Rhian) Brewster and on top we are looking at bringing two or three in who will make the group stronger.

"I 100 percent believe the group will be stronger when we play our next game. Let’s have a right go in the second half of the season but we have to get better and I am sure we will."

The winter break and FA Cup third round means the Blades do not play Premier League football again until January 21, when they entertain West Ham United.

