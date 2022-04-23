Sheffield United's double celebration after vital 1-0 win over Cardiff City and Billy Sharp's return from injury

The captain and top-scorer injured his hamstring in March's game against Barnsley and his team has struggled without him, winning just one of their five games and only scoring three goals. As well as Sharp, they have been without David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster and lately Oli McBurnie, all injured.

But he got 20 minutes from the bench after little preparation time, according to manager Paul Heckingbottom.

PENALTY APPEAL: Mark McGuinness's challenge on Sheffield United's Billy Sharp was not punished

The only goal of Saturday's 1-0 win over Cardiff City came before Sharp made it onto the pitch, Iliman Ndiaye's brilliant header finding the net after 48 minutes.

But the time Sharp spent on the field was important for the rest of the Blades season. They have two more games to play in the regular season and the victory improves their chances of reaching the play-offs.

"He’s not really trained with us," revealed Heckingbottom. "We got him on the grass on Thursday but he did nothing opposed. We just wanted him to be in the patterns we were working to.

"He had two little five-a-side games yesterday (Friday) and then he was on the pitch for tactical stuff.

"I knew he’d get minutes today and it was a case of building him up in terms of minutes. Hopefully we need him for some more minutes after that."

Heckingbottom was delighted with the goal, Ndiaye's second in three games.

"It was a really good goal," said Heckingbottom. "We had bodies wide to create an overload.

"Morgan (Gibbs-White) puts a good ball in but I think we’ve still got four bodies in the box, which is great.

"Sander (Berge) makes a run, but it attracted the centre-back’s attentions and meant that Iliman was spare.

"It was a really good header and we’re delighted with the goal.

"Overall, it was a strong performance and I thought we got better as the game went on.

"A win’s a win and it’s about getting the points. It’s going to be nervy and that’s the stage of the season we’re at.

"From where we were, to where are now, we haven’t got the luxury of any kind of cushion.

"We’ve always been chasing and pushing and any slip-up feels terrible and any win feels great.

"We’re still in the mix and to put ourselves in that position from November onwards is remarkable. We’re proud of that, but we want more of that."

The Blades are next in action at Queens Park Rangers on Friday, before finishing their regular-season campaign with a visit from Fulham.

With Millwall and Middlesbrough both drawing, the Blades cemented their position in sixth. If they win their final two matches there is nothing anyone else can do to stop them reaching the play-offs.

"I’ve not seen other results but I’m just bothered about us – and us winning," insisted Heckingbottom.

"While there is only one goal in it, it’s always going to be nervy but I thought we stood strong.

"Things will always be thrown at us. But we have to take them on the chin."ue It's totally different, the intensity it's played at. It poses its own challenges."

The only disappointment for the Blades was Cardiff manager Steve Morison complaining about abuse doled out to long-serving physiotherapist Len Nokes.

"I don’t want to make a big deal about it but it’s just amazing how people are allowed to talk to people," said the Bluebirds manager after an incident when Cody Drameh was being treated. "I can;t say what he said but it showed a lack of respect and nothing was done, the culprit carried on for the rest of the game. It’s an absolute disgrace.

"Imagine if I’d said that? That’s football, they can say what they want to us and we can’t say anything back.

"Maybe I should have said it was racist because something would have happened them. Totally wrong.