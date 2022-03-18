Sheffield United's George Baldock, Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter and Rotherham United's Dan Barlaser in the running for goal of the month

Three Yorkshire-based players have been nominated for February's goal of the month in the Football League.

By Stuart Rayner
Friday, 18th March 2022, 10:00 am

Sheffield United's George Baldock is competing with Keane Lewis-Potter for the Championship award.

Hull's much-needed win against Grant McCann's Peterborough has also been nominated for the award.

RARE TREAT: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and coach Jack lester celebrate with George Baldock after his goal against Swansea City

The pair are up against former Hull loanee Josh Bowler's goal for Blackpool against Bournemouth.

Rotherham United's Dan Barlaser is in the running for the League One award for his stretching volley which was the only goal of a very hard-fought 1-0 win at home to Accrington Stanley.

Cheltenham Town's Elliot Bonds and Oxford United's Billy Bodin are the other contenders.

Fans have until 5pm on March 21 to vote for a winner of Twitter via @SkyBetChamp and @SkyBetLeagueOne. The winners will be announced at 10am the following Friday.

George BaldockJosh Bowler