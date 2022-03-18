Sheffield United's George Baldock is competing with Keane Lewis-Potter for the Championship award.
Read More
Hull's much-needed win against Grant McCann's Peterborough has also been nominated for the award.
The pair are up against former Hull loanee Josh Bowler's goal for Blackpool against Bournemouth.
Rotherham United's Dan Barlaser is in the running for the League One award for his stretching volley which was the only goal of a very hard-fought 1-0 win at home to Accrington Stanley.
Cheltenham Town's Elliot Bonds and Oxford United's Billy Bodin are the other contenders.
Fans have until 5pm on March 21 to vote for a winner of Twitter via @SkyBetChamp and @SkyBetLeagueOne. The winners will be announced at 10am the following Friday.