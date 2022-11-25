Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye played a key role for Senegal as the Africa Cup of Nations holders gave their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages a huge boost.

The Blades star – who has nine goals and two assists in 21 Championship appearances this season – was a 74th-minute substitute as Senegal beat hosts Qatar 3-1 to pick up their first win of the tournament.

Ndiaye was an unused substitute as the Netherlands beat the East African nation 2-0 on Monday. On Friday afternoon, with the game finely poised at 2-1 the Sheffield United man played an inch-perfect ball across the box for Bamba Dieng to finish and wrap up all three points for Senegal.

Marseille striker Dieng might be familiar to Leeds United supporters after he turned down a deadline day move to Elland Road in favour of a switch to Nice, only to fail a medical with the French club. He remains a Marseille player.

Senegal's forward #20 Bamba Dieng (centre left) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's third goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Senegal at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 25, 2022. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP) (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

The victory puts Senegal’s destiny in their own hands as they face Ecuador in their final group game. Against Qatar, Boulaye Dia and Famara Diedhiou had put them two goals ahead before Mohammed Muntari’s stunning header marked Qatar’s first goal at a World Cup.