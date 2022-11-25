The Blades star – who has nine goals and two assists in 21 Championship appearances this season – was a 74th-minute substitute as Senegal beat hosts Qatar 3-1 to pick up their first win of the tournament.
Ndiaye was an unused substitute as the Netherlands beat the East African nation 2-0 on Monday. On Friday afternoon, with the game finely poised at 2-1 the Sheffield United man played an inch-perfect ball across the box for Bamba Dieng to finish and wrap up all three points for Senegal.
Marseille striker Dieng might be familiar to Leeds United supporters after he turned down a deadline day move to Elland Road in favour of a switch to Nice, only to fail a medical with the French club. He remains a Marseille player.
The victory puts Senegal’s destiny in their own hands as they face Ecuador in their final group game. Against Qatar, Boulaye Dia and Famara Diedhiou had put them two goals ahead before Mohammed Muntari’s stunning header marked Qatar’s first goal at a World Cup.
However, Ndiaye’s pass combined with Dieng’s finish soon calmed the nerves among the vocal Senegal support. If Ecuador lose by two goals or more without scoring against the Netherlands, a draw will be enough to take Senegal through next week.