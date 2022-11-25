News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye provides assist for ex-Leeds United transfer target in Senegal's World Cup victory over Qatar

Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye played a key role for Senegal as the Africa Cup of Nations holders gave their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages a huge boost.

By Ben McKenna
37 minutes ago

The Blades star – who has nine goals and two assists in 21 Championship appearances this season – was a 74th-minute substitute as Senegal beat hosts Qatar 3-1 to pick up their first win of the tournament.

Ndiaye was an unused substitute as the Netherlands beat the East African nation 2-0 on Monday. On Friday afternoon, with the game finely poised at 2-1 the Sheffield United man played an inch-perfect ball across the box for Bamba Dieng to finish and wrap up all three points for Senegal.

Hide Ad

Marseille striker Dieng might be familiar to Leeds United supporters after he turned down a deadline day move to Elland Road in favour of a switch to Nice, only to fail a medical with the French club. He remains a Marseille player.

Most Popular

Senegal's forward #20 Bamba Dieng (centre left) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's third goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Senegal at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 25, 2022. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP) (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)
Hide Ad

The victory puts Senegal’s destiny in their own hands as they face Ecuador in their final group game. Against Qatar, Boulaye Dia and Famara Diedhiou had put them two goals ahead before Mohammed Muntari’s stunning header marked Qatar’s first goal at a World Cup.

However, Ndiaye’s pass combined with Dieng’s finish soon calmed the nerves among the vocal Senegal support. If Ecuador lose by two goals or more without scoring against the Netherlands, a draw will be enough to take Senegal through next week.

QatarNetherlandsBladesLeeds United