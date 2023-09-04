Sheffield United centre-back John Egan has been sent for a scan on his leg after joining up with the Republic of Ireland squad.

INJURY DOUBT: Republic of Ireland vice-captain John Egan picke dup an injury playing for Sheffield United against Everton

The Blades captain was substituted in the second half of Saturday's 2-2 draw with Everton after injuring his knee and ankle during the opening 45 minutes.

Egan has been expected to wear the armband for Thursday's Euro 2024 qualifier in France in the absence of Seamus Coleman, who also has a knee problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the 30-year-old sat out training on Monday and was sent for a closer inspection of the problem.

Nottingham Forest's £20m deadline-day signing Andrew Omobamidele was called up as a contingency on Sunday.

Ireland host the Netherlands in another qualifier on Sunday.

The Blades' next Premier League match is at Tottenham Hotpsur on September 16.