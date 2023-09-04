All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Sheffield United's John Egan sent for scan putting involvement in Republic of Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and Netherlands in doubt

Sheffield United centre-back John Egan has been sent for a scan on his leg after joining up with the Republic of Ireland squad.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 4th Sep 2023, 15:09 BST
INJURY DOUBT: Republic of Ireland vice-captain John Egan picke dup an injury playing for Sheffield United against EvertonINJURY DOUBT: Republic of Ireland vice-captain John Egan picke dup an injury playing for Sheffield United against Everton
INJURY DOUBT: Republic of Ireland vice-captain John Egan picke dup an injury playing for Sheffield United against Everton

The Blades captain was substituted in the second half of Saturday's 2-2 draw with Everton after injuring his knee and ankle during the opening 45 minutes.

Egan has been expected to wear the armband for Thursday's Euro 2024 qualifier in France in the absence of Seamus Coleman, who also has a knee problem.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the 30-year-old sat out training on Monday and was sent for a closer inspection of the problem.

Most Popular

Nottingham Forest's £20m deadline-day signing Andrew Omobamidele was called up as a contingency on Sunday.

Ireland host the Netherlands in another qualifier on Sunday.

The Blades' next Premier League match is at Tottenham Hotpsur on September 16.

The last league game he missed through injury was Paul Heckingbottom's first as caretaker manager at Leicester City in March 2021.

Related topics:NetherlandsRepublic of IrelandFranceEvertonPremier League