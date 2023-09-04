Sheffield United's John Egan sent for scan putting involvement in Republic of Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and Netherlands in doubt
The Blades captain was substituted in the second half of Saturday's 2-2 draw with Everton after injuring his knee and ankle during the opening 45 minutes.
Egan has been expected to wear the armband for Thursday's Euro 2024 qualifier in France in the absence of Seamus Coleman, who also has a knee problem.
But the 30-year-old sat out training on Monday and was sent for a closer inspection of the problem.
Nottingham Forest's £20m deadline-day signing Andrew Omobamidele was called up as a contingency on Sunday.
Ireland host the Netherlands in another qualifier on Sunday.
The Blades' next Premier League match is at Tottenham Hotpsur on September 16.
The last league game he missed through injury was Paul Heckingbottom's first as caretaker manager at Leicester City in March 2021.