Sheffield United's Max Lowe faces long lay-off as he waits to hear hamstring prognosis

The left wing-back went off at Hull City on Sunday, and his absence has only added to Sheffield United's problems in that part of the field.

First-choice Enda Stevens will not feature this side of the international break, and Rhys Norrington-Davies has been used at left-sided central defender in the absence of Jack Robinson, Ciaran Clark and Jack O’Connell.

"It's not a good one, he's got to see a consultant," said manager Paul Heckingbottom.

INJURY PROBLEMS: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom

"It's a bad hamstring injury, it's one he did years ago and had to have an operation on."

No timescale can be put on his return until he has seen the consultant.

The only player back in training - and likely to be available this side of September's internationals - is captain Billy Sharp, who was back in training on Thursday.

Sharp has not featured since the trip to Middlesbrough - his first start of the season, and one he only played the first half of - so Heckingbottom will have to be careful about how he nurses his centre-forward back. With the form of Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie, he can afford to do so.