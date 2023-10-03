Sheffield United's off-field future safe says CEO Stephen Bettis, despite on-field struggles

Sheffield United will use this season in the Premier League to safeguard their future, according to chief executive Stephen Bettis.

Already the odds are against the Blades surviving for a second consecutive season in the top flight, with one point from their opening seven games. Crystal Palace survived a worse start in 2017-18, and Southampton (1998-99), Newcastle United (1999-2000) and Sunderland (2013-14) stayed up after also claiming just one point but none were newly promoted, as Sheffield United are.

But after a difficult 2022-23 which saw them put under a transfer embargo because of unpaid transfer instalments, Bettis says the club has been able to use the Premier League money they will receive to sort out their finances as they continue to search for a new owner.

"We are fine," he insisted. "If we don't get relegated there are no issues at all. If we get relegated under the current ownership we would need to sell one player."

BIG OUTLAY: Sheffield United paid around £18m for Cameron Archer, but he is thought to have a buy0back clause which would stop the club being saddled with his wages in the Championship

The Bramall Lane club are thought to have earned £97m in prize money from finishing bottom of the division in their last season at this level, three years ago. Around £6m was taken off as a rebate to television companied because of the effects of the previous Covid-19-disrupted season.

The value of overseas broadcast rights have risen since.

If they are relegated at the end of the campaign, the Blades will receive parachute payments next season set by a formula based on the prize money, but it has averaged out at around £33m, then around £27m in a second season in the Championship. Avoiding relegation in 2024 would mean they got a third parachute payment if and when they did drop into the third tier.

The Blades' relatively modest transfer outlay appears to have been based more on safeguarding the club's long-term finances than its Premier League status.

Phase one of their recruitment saw Vinicius Souza, Auston Trusty, Benie Traore, Anis Slimane, Tom Davies and Yasser Larucci signed for a total of less than £17m in transfer fees.

Phase two brought greater quality in the shape of Cameron Archer, Gustavo Hamer and loanees Luke Thomas and James McAtee, but they were largely if not entirely paid for by the sale of their two best players, Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge.

The Archer deal contains a buy-back which allows Aston Villa to re-sign the striker if he does well. The Yorkshire Post understands if the Blades are relegated he will return to the west Midlands with no further instalments due.

All outstanding transfer payments are now up to date, which was not the case when a January transfer embargo threatened their promotion hopes. Very few Premier League transfer fees are paid up front, with the cost usually spread of a number of years.

There is no doubt the club’s prospects would look much brighter with a richer, more ambitious but responsible owner. Abdullah bin Musa'ad has been trying to sell since their last relegation, but without being able to find a suitable buyer.