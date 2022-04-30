Clearly the manager was instrumental, though.

Despite being comfortably second-best in possession, Queens Park Rangers showed more cutting edge that the Blades in the first half, and led 1-0 as a result.

DEMANDS: Paul Heckingbottom called on his Sheffield United players to do more with the ball in the second half

But as soon as the game restarted, there was a different edge to the Blades and it paid off, with Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Robinson and Conor Hourihane finding the net for a 3-1 win which extends the gap to seventh place to five points.

"It was a big win, a big performance." said Heckingbottom.

"I thought we were good first half but we didn't look like winners. We looked a good side that wouldn't win many games.

"We weren't ruthless and didn't have enough efforts on goal or play with a killer instinct.

"QPR got into our box twice and had two shots on goal - one of them went in (through Charlie Austin). We needed more and we got it.

"It's box boxes. Everything in between is propaganda, it's fluff.

"We want to pass the ball and move it quickly but we want a group of players who can score goals at one end and keep clean sheets at the other.

"We were much better second half but with a goal in it they hit the bar (though Jimmy Dunne at 2-1). Those are the fine margins in this league. It's a reminder of just how tough it is and how tough you do have to be."

Asked how he approached his half-time team-talk, though, Heckingbottom replied: "That's our business in there. I don't say anything about our business in there, that's our time, but we needed more, that was the message.

"I could go and get a team of rubbish footballers who can be lethal in one box and defend for their life in the other and win games. We needed more and we got it."

Robinson's goal came from a rehearsed move when a free-kick was rolled to Oliver Norwood, who played an up-and-under Chris Basham headed across for Jack Robinson to thump in a header.

"I wasn't sure if they were going to do it," admitted Heckingbottom.

"I shouted onto Ollie to make sure he realised it was on. I was delighted.

"And it was Robbo against his former club. I challenged him to score today.

"There was some good QPR defending, shots were getting blocked, the keeper (Murphy Mahoney) made two top saves, (so) we were putting a lot of pressure on in terms of set plays. Thankfully one paid off even though I felt we should have had more from them."

The win was much needed not just because it took away rather than offering encouragement to the chasing pack, but also because the evening started with the blow of Billy Sharp's injury in training during the week.

Ndiaye's came off after his goal with cramp.

"Billy's got a tear in his calf, he suffered it on Monday," said Heckingbottom. "You can understand why I didn't tell you before the game but it's not good news.