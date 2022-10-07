Heckingbottom was one of two Yorkshire winners, with Bradford City's Andy Cook chosen as League Two's player for September.

But Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham missed out to former Barnsley striker Carlton Morris as the Championship player of the month and Heckingbottom let everyone know what he thought of that in his own subtle way.

The former Leeds United and Barnsley manager has now won both awards so far this season. Having included 23 backroom staff on his official photo for August’s, this time he surrounded himself with his players, but gave one special prominence.

PRIDE OF PLACE: Wes Foderingham and Paul Heckingbottom hold the latter's manager of the month award for September in a crowded group photo

"We've had a picture done of it with Wes holding it because Wes for me has been fantastic,” he said.

"They could have nominated all our back five and Wes to win us those three games away from home and keep three clean sheets, it's really big, especially thinking about the changes we've made to the team and the difficulties we've faced. The team's shown real good character to get those results."

Despite getting upset on his goalkeeper’s behalf, Heckingbottom insisted his award was not that significant.

"We don't need the attention, the pats on the back, we just want the three points and we know we're going to get stronger and stronger,” he said.

SUPERB FORM: Only Manchester City's Erling Haaland is outscoring Bradford City centre-forward Andy Cook this season

"You can get through the season and finish top without one if you are consistent and have the right number of wins. You don't have to win every game in a month, not win for a couple of months, then win every game in another month, we want to try and keep the consistency we've seen so far.

"I'm not bothered if we don't get another but win enough games during the months to keep getting the points we need."

Cook's award was no surprise either. Only Leeds-born Erling Haaland has more goals for an English league club this season, with Cook scoring five in four matches in September. His penalty against Harrogate Town has since taken him to 12 for the campaign.

Ex-Doncaster Rovers midfielder and manager Richie Wellens matched Heckingbottom’s feat in winning both manager’s awards in League Two. Wellens takes his Leyton Orient side to Doncaster on Saturday.