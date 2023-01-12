Sheffield United's Paul Heckingbottom could win his third Championship manager of the month award this season and the Blades could even make it a double, with Iliman Diaye competing with Chuba Akpom to be December's player of the month.

Heckingbottom won the first two monthly awards of the season and he and his side picked up where they left off when the Championship resumed after the World Cup break.

The Blades won four matches out of four to open up an 11-point gap to the play-off places.

He is up against former Huddersfield Town coach Carlos Corberan, who has breathed new life into West Bromwich Albion since replacing Steve Bruce there.

The Baggies did not concede a goal in five December matches, taking 12 points.

Middlesbrough legend Tony Mowbray, now at Sunderland, and Vincent Kompany, manager of league leaders Burnley, are also shortlisted.

Akpom has been a revelation since new Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick moved him to play off a targetman, scoring 10 goals in his last 11 games. Four of his strikes came in December, one against Luton Town and a hat-trick versus Wigan Athletic.

Ndiaye returned from playing for Senegal against England in the World Cup knockout stage brimming with confidence, and despite not scoring in December, he had an assist in all four matches.

The pair are up against West Brom's Alex Palmer and Joel Piroe of Swansea City.

