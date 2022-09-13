Then he immediately demanded more.

May 17 was when the Blades missed out on the Championship play-off final when Nottingham Forest beat them in a penalty shoot-out at the City Ground. It is not unusual for clubs in that position to start the next season with a hangover, but instead United are top of the Championship.

Heckingbottom was one of three Yorkshire winners as the county claimed half August’s Football League awards. Hull City's Oscar Estupinan was Championship player of the month and Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer took the League One version.

TEAM EFFORT: The official photograph of Paul Heckingbottom (front row centre) receiving his manager of the month award could not spell out more clearly he does not see this as an individual honour

"It's a reflection of the start to the season but what's gone into that is all sorts from the moment we had that (decisive) penalty saved against Forest, how we dealt with it that night, the conversations we had as staff and with the players," reflected Heckingbottom. "It's not just about the seven (league) games in August it's about how well everyone at the club did from that moment to get us that momentum and just that focus to hit the ground running.

"We're pleased and we'll accept it but we're going to need some more if we're going to stay at the top. Eight more would be nice!"

As is customary – and quite rightly – he was keen to share the praise around.

"It's the players who get the results but all the staff members, the board, we're just trying to get as many things right as possible," he said.

HOT SHOT: Hull City's Oscar Estupinan scored seven goals in as many Championship games in August

"I nag and I might wind people up sometimes but that's why. The minute you accept things, you go backwards. It backs up what we've been saying.

"We know there's going to be tough moments, we're in one already (a reference to the club's lengthy in jury list) but it doesn't mean we can't win and approach every game, every day with that mentality. I wouldn't expect any less of these players."

The Blades recovered from an opening-night defeat at Watford to take 14 points from their first seven games and go top of the early table, a position they held by winning at Hull in the opening game of September.

Colombian striker Estupinan scored seven goals in his first seven league games for Hull City. The 25-year-old scored a hat-trick against Coventry City in what has been a mixed but entertaining start to the season for the East Yorkshire club.

MR RELIABLE: Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer performed brilliantly at right wing-back and left-sided centre-back in August

"We all play to be the best we can and it's a good start – maybe a great start – by him,” said Estupinan’s coach Shota Arveldaze, a former striker.

"It gives us, him and the team a good feeling. We hope to see more of it in the coming months.

"It's credit to all sides. it's not just the team but also a player who has played well and given us good feelings."

Palmer, one of the mainstays after another summer of change at Sheffield Wednesday, performed admirably at left-sided centre-back and right wing-back as the Owls made an impressive start to the third-tier season.

The 30-year-old, who made his debut in 2010, is the longest-serving player in a squad which had 11 additions during the transfer window.

Former Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley, now at Portsmouth, took the division's manager award.