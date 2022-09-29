When centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic did not go on international duty, Bosnia revealed he had an injury expected to keep him out for four weeks, two of which has since passed.

Heckingbottom cast doubt on that and let it be known he was unhappy the information was made public.

"I saw they released a statement saying he'd been injured but we knew before – we sent him for a scan after the Preston game," he commented.

FRUSTRATION: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't know why they reported on it. We wouldn't have, it wouldn't have done us any favours, I'd have rather have you lot (in the media) thinking he was starting but he is out.

"They've given Birmingham that advantage and he didn't even travel with them. That's a strange one.

"Hopefully it's settling down quickly so it won't be too long."

On the four-week timescale for the thigh injury, Heckingbottom responded: "I want less than that. They've done well reporting a timescale when they've not

Advertisement Hide Ad

even scanned him."

Injuries have been the bane of the Blades’ season despite form which has put them top of the Championship after ten games but the two-week break has allowed goalkeeper and Adam Davies and wing-back Bogle to return in the under-23s this week. Billy Sharp also played, having featured from the bench in the last first-team game, a 2-0 win at Preston North End.

"The plan was for Bill and Jayden to have 45 (minutes) and Davo played the 90," revealed Heckingbottom. "I think they could have done more, Bill would have wanted to do more but I wouldn't have gained too much at the expense of that extra risk with the games coming up and the bodies we've got.

"It's good to know they're fit and ready and available. They'll keep getting fitter as they get more game-time but to have them back in the group is a bonus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can't expect Jayden with the length of time he's been out, he's had two weeks back training, he's worked extremely hard and the guys working with him have done great but he's not going to be at the levels he was just before he stopped playing last season.