Sheffield United's player ratings hit the depths, just like their performance in 5-0 defeat at Burnley

Wes Foderingham – not at fault for any of the goals 5

George Baldock – partly culpable for the weakness down the right which led to the first-minute opener, he ahd little chance to redeem himself before going off 3

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anel Ahmedhodzic – too weak in the challenge at times, he also picked up a booking 4

Auston Trusty – switched to left-back in the second half but unable to stem the flow in either 4

Jack Robinson – one of the guilty for the first goal, he was held off for the fourth 4

Luke Thomas – just does not look a Premier League player 3

SENT OFF: Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie

John Fleck – set the tone for the breakdown in discipline with a wild challenge he was rightly booked for 3

Oliver Norwood – had a shot on target at least 5

Gustavo Hamer – played in Will Osula for a saved shot 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oli McBurnie – his indiscipline made a really difficult task even tougher 2

Cameron Archer – saw little of the ball 4

Substitutes:

Jayden Bogle (for Baldock, 25) – his clearance led to the fifth goal 4

James McAtee (for Thomas, HT) – on a hiding to nothing he was unable to magic anything up 4

Will Osula (for Fleck, HT) – forced a save from James Trafford 5

Benie Traore (for Archer, HT) – like his fellow wide midfielder McAtee, it was a tall order 4