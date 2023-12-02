Sheffield United's player ratings hit the depths, just like their performance in 5-0 defeat at Burnley
The Blades were behind inside a quarter of a minute and it never got better for them, with a man sent off and five goals conceded.
Wes Foderingham – not at fault for any of the goals 5
George Baldock – partly culpable for the weakness down the right which led to the first-minute opener, he ahd little chance to redeem himself before going off 3
Anel Ahmedhodzic – too weak in the challenge at times, he also picked up a booking 4
Auston Trusty – switched to left-back in the second half but unable to stem the flow in either 4
Jack Robinson – one of the guilty for the first goal, he was held off for the fourth 4
Luke Thomas – just does not look a Premier League player 3
John Fleck – set the tone for the breakdown in discipline with a wild challenge he was rightly booked for 3
Oliver Norwood – had a shot on target at least 5
Gustavo Hamer – played in Will Osula for a saved shot 5
Oli McBurnie – his indiscipline made a really difficult task even tougher 2
Cameron Archer – saw little of the ball 4
Substitutes:
Jayden Bogle (for Baldock, 25) – his clearance led to the fifth goal 4
James McAtee (for Thomas, HT) – on a hiding to nothing he was unable to magic anything up 4
Will Osula (for Fleck, HT) – forced a save from James Trafford 5
Benie Traore (for Archer, HT) – like his fellow wide midfielder McAtee, it was a tall order 4
Not used: Davies, Lowe, Souza, Slimane, Larouci.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.