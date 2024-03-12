Sheffield United's players are 'damaged' but fixing them up mid-season is almost impossible, says Chris Wilder

There was a glimmer of light at the weekend when even after throwing away a 2-0 lead to draw at Bournemouth they moved off the bottom of the table only for a surprise point for Burnley at West Ham United to return them to last place.

With 20 defeats and 74 goals conceded in just 28 league games for a goal difference of minus 50, it has been a hard season for the squad to deal with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United's FA Cup involvement, followed by a international break, means their final 10 games do not start until Fulham's visit on March 30, but still Wilder says there is a limit to what he can do.

"They are damaged because they’ve taken a hell of a lot of hits and have done right the way through the season," he said. "That’s what the division is like if you don’t get it right.

"We reminded them of their responsibilities, why they first played football and who they’re representing – their families, themselves, their team-mates the club the supporters the badge, me. In the away end 1,500 or so punters coming down five and a half hours after we’ve been spanked 6-0 (at home to Arsenal four days earlier).

"Representing them with a performance they can connect to (is important), which they did (at Bournemouth).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BROKEN: Vinicius Souza after an own goal by Jack Robinson (left) against Brighton and Hove Albion

Premier League games are more spread out than in the Championship, the division the Blades spent the last two seasons in and will almost certainly spend the next one in too, but still it feels unrelenting to Wilder.

"You basically can’t do anything during the season, it’s virtually impossible," he argued. "The players are where they are now and you don’t get enough time, especially after a Premier League game.

"It’s no good us now running the nuts off the players on Monday morning to try and get more into them, in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s something we have to look at and modify and adjust and try and get through but it’s something we have to be better at as a football club in the medium and long-term.

"It’s not all about luck, there is a reason behind it.

"I could talk all day about the moving parts but it’s something we have to get right in terms of continuity, working as a unit and working on systems – ‘He’s available, he can’t train today, he needs a recovery day, he’s out for two weeks,’ it’s continually getting chucked at you.

"Even to the extent of Jayden (Bogle)’s wife giving birth and he hasn’t trained with us, which I get. He has to do what he has to do but certain bits like that you have to deal with.